‘If Derby were interested…’ – Out of contract Portsmouth man addresses Derby County transfer rumours

Portsmouth centre-back Clark Robertson has played down links with a move to Derby County, telling The News he’s heard nothing of a potential Pride Park switch.

Derby County boss Paul Warne managed Robertson during their time together at Rotherham United.

The Rams boss will be hopeful of bolstering his ranks in the January transfer window too, and reports have claimed ahead of next month that former favourite and current Pompey star Robertson is on his radar.

Robertson’s deal with Portsmouth expires at the end of the season but he remains a key part of Danny Cowley’s side.

Now, the 29-year-old defender has been quizzed on the links with a move to Pride Park.

As quoted by The News, Aberdeen-born Robertson made it clear that he’s heard nothing of a potential reunion with former boss Warne, saying he feels it’s someone ‘putting two and two together and getting five’. He also said he’s focusing purely on football matters, leaving his agent to sort his contract situation.

“I’ve not heard anything,” he said.

“I enjoy playing for this club. I’m obviously out of contract at the end of the season but I’ll leave that stuff to my agent. I’m just concentrating on playing and trying to get this club further up the table.

“If Derby were interested, they’ll speak to Pompey first but I haven’t heard anything from him [Paul Warne]. “I think people are just putting two and two together and getting five. “I’m not sure [about a new deal], my agent is dealing with stuff in the background and I’m leaving him to it. I’m focusing on trying to play every week and trying to win games off football.”

1 of 15 Does Portman Road hold more or less than 25,000? More Less

Time will tell…

It remains to be seen if Derby County’s rumoured interest ends up developing into something more serious as time passes, but it seems as though Robertson is firmly focused on matters at Fratton Park.

He’ll be determined to stop the slide as Pompey continue to slip further away from the promotion picture and in the meantime, his contract situation will rumble on.

Robertson would certainly be an impressive addition for the Rams and it’d be a blow for Portsmouth to lose him to a rival. For now though, it seems the defender certainly isn’t expecting anything to come of the rumours of a Warne reunion.