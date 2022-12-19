Exclusive: Birmingham City, Huddersfield, and West Brom all keen on Portsmouth ace

Portsmouth look set to lose midfielder Jay Mingi in 2023 with Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town, and West Brom all interested, The72 has learned.

Mingi, 22, has been a key player for Portsmouth so far this season. The defensive midfielder has caught the eye with some impressive performances in League One but it looks like he could be leaving Fratton Park at the end of this season.

His contract is out at the end of this campaign and The72 has learned that Pompey would like to extend the Englishman’s stay, but that it’s looking increasingly likely that Mingi moves on at some point next year.

The72 has also been told that Championship trio Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town, and West Brom are closely monitoring Mingi’s performances ‘with a view to swooping in the summer’, but that any of the three clubs could make a move next month if the opportunity arises.

Mingi is an athletic midfielder who can hold a midfield line, but also carry the ball forward effectively.

His Pompey side currently sit in 10th place of the League One table after defeat v MK Dons over the weekend.