Danny Cowley offers ‘confident’ Portsmouth stance after disappointing MK Dons defeat

Portsmouth fell to disappointing defeat to MK Dons on Saturday but Danny Cowley believes his side can bounce back.

Pompey headed into the game against MK Dons winless in their past five league outings, and unfortunately, despite facing a struggling MK Dons side, that run has extended.

MK Dons sit inside the relegation zone in the third tier and Saturday’s win marks their first in six league outings. Liam Manning was recently dismissed as manager and if their 2-0 win over Portsmouth is anything to go by, it may have been the right decision.

And Cowley is facing battles of his own. His side started the campaign strong, competing for a spot inside the top-six, but they’ve since fell off and they are now some way off a play-off position.

Speaking after the game, Cowley gave a frank review of the performance. He told the club:

“I thought we had a good start – probably the best we’ve had at home this season. Then they scored with their first attack.

“That’s happened too many times for us, but we got momentum back, only for two big moments to go against us.”

Cowley admits his side are lacking confidence, but he refuses to use refereeing mistakes as an excuse, adding:

“The referee has apologised afterwards because he’s blown his whistle too early and couldn’t give the goal after that.

“But I don’t want to use that as an excuse because we’ve conceded soft goals and the whole performance gets judged on that.

“There’s character in the dressing room and we believe in the work we’ll do, so we’re confident we’ll find the solutions.”

History repeating itself…

Cowley has a decent managerial CV. He worked wonders at Lincoln City, but Portsmouth have been inconsistent in League One for far too long.

Portsmouth are a club who should be challenging for promotion year-on-year, but that hasn’t always been the case.

Under Kenny Jackett, Pompey struggled to find the consistency at the right moments and always fell short of the common goal. And now, the same thing appears to be happening under this current management, despite the hopes that Cowley could steer Pompey towards promotion.

Cowley has had a good amount of time at the helm of Pompey and while some may blame the ownership, their current form simply isn’t where it needs to be.