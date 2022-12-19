‘Complacency is a risk for them – Wigan Athletic v Sheffield United prediction: The72

Wigan Athletic host Sheffield United tonight in the Championship.

The Tics are now under new management and it’s Kolo Toure’s job to turn their season around and avoid an immediate return to League One.

Wigan Athletic sit 23rd in the league, but they come into this one off the back of two decent results v Blackpool and Millwall which will give fans hope ahead of a tough game tonight.

Sheffield United sit at the complete opposite end of the league in 2nd. The Blades are six points off the league leaders Burnley and a win here is vital to ensure they don’t fall too far behind.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“This is a game that, on paper, appears one-sided. The hosts are struggling in the grand scheme of things but their point last time out against Millwall proved their squad can still compete with sides in the top-half of the division.

“Sheffield United have won five of their last six and will be full of confidence heading into this one. Complacency is a risk for them, but I can’t see it getting in their way.

“I expect this one to be routine for the visitors despite a small spike in Wigan’s recent form.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 0-2 Sheffield United

Luke Phelps

“Sheffield United are quietly going about their season. They’ve won five of their last six league fixtures and have a number of key players returning from injury.

“I think they’re going to get better as the season goes on and I think they can really challenge Burnley for the title. But to do that, they need to be winning these tricky, but very winnable games.

“Wigan look to be shoring up but I think they’ll have their work cut out tonight.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 0-2 Sheffield United

Tonight’s game kicks off at 8pm and will be available to watch live on Sky Sports.