Championship transfer round-up: Sheffield United starlet joins Manchester City, Burnley target’s €2m clause revealed + more

The January transfer window is moving closer and closer and the Championship rumour mill is in full flow.

For some clubs, transfer movement has already begun, with Sheffield United losing one of their future stars.

Manchester City have swooped in to sign youngster Kylan Midwood from the Blades, with trusted transfer guru Fabrizio Romano stating late last week that the deal was done and completed for the young midfielder.

More than four other clubs were also keen, but it’s City who managed to wrap up the move.

Elsewhere, Burnley are alongside illustrious competition in the race for emerging Chilean talent Lucas Assadi. Reports from South American first claimed the Clarets were keen on alongside Benfica and Valencia before Spanish outlet El Desmarque revealed the Universidad de Chile attacker has a release clause of just €2m.

Valencia are said to have the advantage in the race for Assadi though given that he already speaks Spanish.

Elsewhere, Premier League side Bournemouth are claimed to be sizing up a double swoop on Bristol City for young stars Alex Scott and Antoine Semenyo. It was reported in the Sunday Mirror (print edition 18.12.22, pg. 68) that both are on the Cherries’ shopping list as they prepare for the January window under new ownership.

The Sun on Sunday (18.12.22, pg. 62) also made a few claims ahead of the January window.

Championship clubs are said to be on alert after Wolves’ decision to sanction a loan move for Dexter Lembisika. Moreover, Hull City have been tipped to move for Hibernian’s sought-after out of contract centre-back Ryan Porteous, and Huddersfield Town striker Danny Ward is said to be on Bolton Wanderers’ radar.

It’s setting up to be a busy window for Championship clubs, so it will be interesting to see just how much transpires next month with rumours hotting up.