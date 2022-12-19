‘A few nerves set in’ – Dean Smith reacts to Norwich City’s defeat v Blackburn Rovers

Norwich City lost 2-0 at home to Blackburn Rovers in the Championship over the weekend.

The Canaries have now won just two of their past five league games and are in a very patchy spell of form.

Norwich City do still sit 5th in the standings, but they’re now 12 points off league leaders Burnley and fan concern is growing.

Norwich City were expected to be in promotion contention this year and the likelihood is that will still be the case, but the feeling around the club at the moment is that they’re falling too far behind.

On Saturday, goals both four minutes in and four minutes from the end gave Rovers the three points and fans voiced their anger in Carrow Road.

Speaking to the club after the game, Smith admitted his side’s performance wasn’t strong enough, saying:

“Disappointing and frustrating. We gave two really poor goals away and didn’t create the bigger chances that we should of.

“Stats wise will tell a different story, it will probably tell us having loads of possession, more shots than them and more expected goals than them. But at the end of the day, you have got to win football matches and put the ball in the back of the net.”

He’s not wrong; his side had more of the ball and had more shots, but the visitors ultimately created the better chances and were clinical when it mattered. Smith went onto reveal he felt the stadium reaction hindered his side, adding:

“We didn’t defend a soft free kick well after three minutes and unfortunately then I think a few nerves set in from players. The fans got frustrated and it certainly helped Blackburn rather than us.”

Time running out?

Smith joined Norwich City last year but he and his side were unable to avoid relegation from the top flight.

It seemed sensible to give Smith more time given his past promotion, but things certainly aren’t going as planned. Norwich City aren’t in a dreadful position but things aren’t convincing at Carrow Road and when fans grow so unsatisfied with performances, it usually only ends in one outcome.

The former Aston Villa boss has experience though and his focus will be solely on the Boxing Day clash at Luton Town.

The Hatters are winless in their past three, and you get the feeling Norwich City must win to avoid things getting messy in this all-important campaign.