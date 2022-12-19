3 centre-backs Luton Town could realistically target next month as potential transfer priority emerges

Luton Town sit 15th in the Championship after 22 games, with the January transfer window just around the corner.

The Hatters may not appear to be replicating their brilliant form of last season, but they are one point better off than they were at this stage last year.

The Championship seems to be a tighter, harsher competition this time around and that puts all the more emphasis on clubs having a successful January transfer window.

Last week, transfer insider Pete O’Rourke said that he expects Luton Town to be in the market for a new central defender next month, ahead of what will be a relentless second half of the campaign.

Here, we look at three centre-back options Luton Town could realistically target in January…

Jan Paul van Hecke

The 22-year-old defender could be the perfect option for the Hatters. Van Hecke spent last season in the second tier with Blackburn Rovers and he almost returned to the Championship this year with Sunderland reportedly agreeing a loan for the Dutchman, but later seeing it fall through.

The move fell through with then Brighton boss Graham Potter claiming he had plans for the defender, but he hasn’t featured since, and surely six months in the Championship would be more beneficial for van Hecke’s development.

Ryan Porteous

The 23-year-old Scottish central defender currently plays his football at Hibernian who are struggling for form in Scotland’s top-tier.

Porteous has been linked with several Championship clubs including Sunderland, Watford and West Brom, with Hull City having recently joined the mix.

The young defender is out of contract in the summer and he’s already admitted that he’s open to a move. For a player like Porteous, game-time will be crucial when it comes to him making a decision and Luton Town could well be the side who can offer him the most reassurance on that front.

Lamare Bogarde

Bogarde, 18, is a prospect in the Aston Villa ranks.

Reports surfaced last week that Unai Emery was still deciding on Bogarde’s fate in January, with both Norwich City and West Brom said to be keen on loan moves for the youngster.

Bogarde played under Dean Smith at Villa so Luton Town may be against the odds to win Bogarde’s signature if they do enter the race. But again, if they can offer the right game-time assurances, a six-month spell with the Hatters wouldn’t be a bad move for either party.