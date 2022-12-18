Report reveals Birmingham City’s potential plan to make Wolves’ Dion Sanderson a permanent player

Birmingham City could use any funds gained from a possible George Hall sale to make a permanent swoop for Wolves’ Dion Sanderson, Football Insider suggests.

Birmingham City youngster Hall, 18, has a growing number of suitors as we head into January, with Leeds United now joined by Everton and Liverpool in the race to sign the England U19 man.

And Football Insider have suggested that the money raise from Hall’s potential sale to the Premier League in January could be put towards a permanent swoop for Sanderson.

Reports earlier this season revealed that Blues wanted to make Sanderson a permanent player, and discussing Hall’s links to the likes of Leeds, Liverpool, and Everton, Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke wrote:

“Birmingham are preparing for the funds to be secured and hope to use them to sign Dion Sanderson permanently from Wolves.”