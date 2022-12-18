Opinion: Huddersfield Town have to prioritise a new contract for 19-year-old

Huddersfield Town’s 2022/23 season could end up being damaging for plenty of people at the club.

Huddersfield Town sit 24th in the Championship table, five points from safety which leaves them staring down the barrel of relegation and a return to League One.

Plenty of stars could have their heads turned by the opportunity to play Championship football should the Terriers succumb to relegation, and with a fair few first-team regulars out of contract, you get the feeling that their could be a busy 2023 for the Terriers in the outgoings department.

However, one man Huddersfield Town simply have to hold on to beyond the end of season is talented teenage midfielder Etienne Camara.

Camara’s contract situation…

As it stands, the French midfielder is out of contract at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Many had never heard of the name Etienne Camara before the start of this campaign, but his peformances for Mark Fotheringham’s side in the heart of midfield has ensured that he is now well known amongst the John Smith’s Stadium terraces.

The 19-year-old joined the Huddersfield Town academy in October 202o from French side Angers SCO, and has since worked his way up from U19 level into the first-team, where he plays quite a pivotal role with maturity way beyond his years.

If the club are to be relegated this season, it is key that they can secure Camara’s services because the club will need to trust the youth they have and the quality they possess to try and get back to the Championship at the first time of asking. In what is an already ageing squad, Camara possess the youth and quality needed to excel in either the Championship or League One, which is why tying him down to a new deal is something of a necessity for Fotheringham and co.

At 19 and with his deal expiring next summer, there is a feeling that this season may be the last we see of Camara in the blue and white of Huddersfield Town, especially now that there is rumoured interest from Premier League sides Nottingham Forest, Leicester City and Brighton and Hove Albion which are much more attractive places to play your football than the Terriers given the current on-pitch climate.

There are plenty of pressing matters for Fotheringham and co to deal with before the seasons end, but resolving Camara’s future has to be a priority.