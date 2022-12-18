Opinion: Forest Green Rovers have to prioritise a new contract for 29-year-old

Forest Green Rovers’ 2022/23 campaign success could well and truly be decided on whether a new contract is signed for Connor Wickham.

The Rovers currently sit 21st in the League One table after two positive results against Gloucestershire rivals Cheltenham Town and fellow relegation candidate Cambridge United.

And, if they’re to maintain their third-tier status, keeping Wickham will be absolutely vital…

Wickham’s contract situation…

When Wickham signed for the club back in the summer, it was only agreed that he would sign a short-term deal that would last until January. It is clear to see that Wickham’s goals for the club have proved important and have drastically changed the results of certain games, picking up vital points that could be key in Forest Green’s fight for safety.

Of course, there is the potential that Wickham could well leave the club in the January transfer window. Wickham has performed well for a struggling side and his contract situation will surely pique interests.

It could be argued that some fans might not want to keep hold of Wickham, and that the club could potentially invest his wages elsewhere by improving other areas on the pitch. But as previously mentioned, his goals have been key to this season’s limited success for the Gloucestershire-based club.

The 29-year-old is in the best form he has been in for many years. Injuries have made for a difficult few years for Wickham, but he does look to be back on track with Forest Green, hence the hope that he might stay.

However, it would not be surprising to see Wickham move on, certainly to a top-half League One club.

The ex-England U21 forward will surely have other clubs looking at his contract situation and would no doubt be interested in signing a man of his talent. It will be hoped a new agreement can be reached though as his contract expiry moves closer and closer.