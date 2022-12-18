MK Dons keen on axed Wigan Athletic manager who fancies quick return to football

According to Alan Nixon (The Sun on Sunday print edition, 18.12,22, pg. 62), League One side MK Dons are ‘keen’ on ex-Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson.

The struggling Dons are searching for a new manager after sacking Liam Manning a week ago.

And Richardson is available after a stuttering start to life in the Championship saw him sacked by Wigan Athletic.

In this morning’s The Sun on Sunday, Nixon says that MK Dons ‘are keen to hold talks’ with Richardson as they continue their search for a new boss.

The Dons are 22nd in the table and sit three points from safety but last time out they secured a good 2-0 away win at Portsmouth.

Nixon adds that Richardson ‘is open to a quick return to football’ after his sacking from the DW Stadium.

Despite his struggles in the Championship, Richardson has a healthy League One pedigree having won the title last season with Wigan Athletic.

Thoughts…

Football is a results-driven business; that is what saw the end of Leam Richardson at Wigan.

However, the flip side of that coin is that he has shown that he can get results in League One. The 43-year-old Richardson managed Wigan Athletic for 80 games in League One over two seasons and won the title last season by two points (92 points compared to Rotherham United’s 90).

It didn’t work out for him in the Championship this season but that should not deter MK Dons and their interest in holding talks.

Richardson has proven that he can do the business in League One and he would be a more than solid acquisition at Stadium MK.

MK Dons return to action v Leicester City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.