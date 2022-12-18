Liverpool and Everton join Leeds United in race for Championship man, but manager doesn’t want him ‘going anywhere’

Liverpool and Everton have joined the race to sign Birmingham City’s George Hall, reports Football Insider.

Hall, 18, has featured 18 times in the Championship this season, and his presence in the side has seemingly peaked Premier League interest in his services.

Leeds United are long-term admirers of the England U19 midfielder and reports at the start of this week claimed that the Whites were closing in on the January signing of Hall.

But Football Insider have now claimed that both Liverpool and Everton are keen on Hall.

Hall’s Birmingham City side currently sit in 8th place of the Championship table after an impressive 3-2 win over Reading on Friday night.

But Blues – who saw the proposed takeover of Maxi Lopez and Paul Richardson fall through earlier this month – are reluctant to lose Hall so soon into his career.

Manager John Eustace told BBC Radio WM (via BBC Sport) this week:

“He’s a top young player. But all I want to do is to keep on developing George in the right way, which I think we have done so far.

“For me, George Hall is one of the top young players in the league. He’s a very effective player whether he starts or we have him coming off the bench.

“He’s only just turned 18 – and he’s got an opportunity to showcase himself here. We don’t want George Hall going anywhere.”