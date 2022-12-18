Journalist offers contrasting view on Liverpool’s interest in Sander Berge after previous Fabrizio Romano update on Sheffield United man

Journalist Dean Jones says that Liverpool definitely have an interest in Sheffield United’s Sander Berge as we approach the January transfer window.

Berge has been mentioned alongside Liverpool for some time now.

Last summer, interest in Berge seemingly peaked with a number of Premier League and overseas clubs having tried to sign him.

But he remained at Bramall Lane where he soon picked up an injury which kept him sidelined for a couple of month’s – Berge made his return for Sheffield United last weekend.

And earlier this month, Fabrizio Romano spoke out on Berge’s current situation and whether Liverpool were still keen, saying:

“At the moment it’s quiet situation, nothing imminent or advanced with any big club.

“He was on Liverpool’s list two years ago, now it’s gone quiet and priorities are different. I think he’s very good player but needs to be more consistent to get a top move.”

But Jones has offered a contrasting view on the situation, telling GiveMeSport:

“There’s definitely interest here and there’s been an interest for a long, long time. Liverpool have looked at this in the past but he got a pretty serious injury and that was around the time when they probably had the most interest in him.”