Hull City tipped to make lowball offer for 23-y/o wanted by Sunderland, West Brom and more

Hull City have joined the race to sign Hibernian and Scotland defender Ryan Porteous, reports Alan Nixon.

Porteous, 23, sees his Hibs contract expire at the end of the season, and he looks set to be on the move next month after turning down the offer of a new contract with the club.

A number of Championship sides have been linked with Porteous, including Watford, West Brom, Norwich City, and Sunderland.

But Nixon has revealed in this morning’s The Sun on Sunday (18.12.22, pg. 62) that Hull City are now keen on Porteous, and that the Tigers ‘could make a low offer when the window opens’.

Nixon also writes however that Hibernian ‘want a decent fee’ for Porteous.

Hull City currently sit in 21st place of the Championship table after their 1-1 draw v Sunderland yesterday, with two points now separating them and Blackpool in 22nd.

Can Hull win the race for Porteous?

Hull City spent well last summer. But the club is still struggling in the league and that might be down to an initial lack of direction from the owner, in terms of the manager in place and the players signed.

A few of their players have struggled to adapt to the Championship but in Liam Rosenior, the club now has a good Championship coach and in Porteous, the club could be signing someone who’d be more acclimatised to British football.

Although he lacks Championship experience, Porteous has shone with Hibernian in Scotland he should be able to make the step up to English football.

With so many teams interested, it’ll be a very difficult pursuit for Hull, and given their league position they might not be the most attractive option for Porteous either.