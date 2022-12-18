Huddersfield Town attacker becomes shock target for Bolton Wanderers

Bolton Wanderers are keen on Huddersfield Town striker Danny Ward, reports Alan Nixon.

Ward, 31, began his playing career with Bolton Wanderers more than a decade ago.

He was a youngster with the club and made his debut in the 2009/10 Premier League season, featuring twice in the league before departing in 2011.

Ward then found his footing with Huddersfield Town and after spells with both Rotherham United and Cardiff City, he’s back in Yorkshire where he’s been since 2020.

But Nixon writes in this morning’s The Sun on Sunday (18.12.22, pg. 62) that Ward is now a ‘shock target’ for League One side Bolton Wanderers.

The Trotters have struggled for goals this season, and Nixon writes that Huddersfield Town are considering cashing in on the striker next month and that Bolton ‘could even offer a small fee’ for Ward.

Ward was a key figure in Huddersfield Town’s route to the Championship play-off final last season, scoring 14 goals in the league and assisting three more.

But he and his side have struggled this time round, with Ward having netted three goals in 22 league outings as Huddersfield find themselves bottom of the table.

A shrewd signing for Bolton…

If Bolton can manage to tempt Ward back to the club, it’ll be a really impressive signing for the Trotters who could yet replace Huddersfield in the Championship next season.

Ian Evatt’s side sit in 5th place of the table after yesterday’s win over Exeter City, but again; Bolton could do with some more goal-scorers in their ranks.

Ward proved himself at Championship level last season and so he’d surely be a scoop for Bolton in their bid for promotion, and Ward might yet fancy a return to Bolton given his previous connection to the club and also Huddersfield’s struggles this season.