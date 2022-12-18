Championship clubs ready to pounce as Wolves make decision on youngster’s future

According to Alan Nixon (The Sun on Sunday, 18.12.22, pg. 62) Wolves have decided to allow 19-year-old defender Dexter Lembikisa to leave on loan in January.

Nixon writes that the Premier League side are looking to send the talented teen out on loan in order for him to gain experience in the Championship.

This decision has put ‘a host of Championship clubs on alert’, says Nixon.

Lembikisa has come up through the ranks at Molineux, progressing on to the U21s. And his potential has been noticed here, the youngster has made 11 Premier League 2 appearances this season.

Alongside these appearances – where he has scored one goal and registered an assist – he has also broken into the first-team.

He has made five cup appearances for Wolves this season across the EFL Trophy (four appearances) and Carabao Cup (one appearance).

He also has made his Premier League bow, coming on for a 22-minute substitute appearance in a 2-0 defeat at home to Arsenal.

Now, Nixon writes that Wolves’ decision means that they ‘have been swamped by enquiries’ and that they’ll be looking to choose a suitable side for Lembikisa ‘early in the window’.

Thoughts…

Premier League sides always have talent bubbling under the surface and it is good to see that this talent is recognised.

That’s the case here with youngster Lembikisa. Wolves have seen him develop enough to warrant a first-team thought but they realise he needs to be developed at pace.

The best way to do this is exposure to the cut and thrust of the Championship. The Championship is a tough and competitive league and it will bring on Lembikisa’s game massively.

For both Wolves and the Championship side that gets him, landing Lembikisa will be a win-win situation.

Wolves will get to see the youngster develop and the side he lands at will be getting a talented defender who is already showing a lot of promise.