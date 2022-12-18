Bournemouth could swoop for Bristol City duo next month, report reveals

According to Tom Hopkinson writing in Sunday Mirror (print edition 18.12.22, pg. 68), Bristol City will have to ready themselves as Bournemouth plot a double swoop on Ashton Gate.

Hopkinson says that this double swoop will be focused on forward Antoine Semenyo and also teen midfielder Alex Scott.

Semenyo, who has just returned from World Cup duty with Ghana, is ‘on Bournemouth’s shopping list’, says the Mirror reporter – he was linked with a move to Bournemouth last summer as well.

He adds that the Cherries ‘are also keen’ on landing Semenyo’s 19-year-old teammate Scott.

Semenyo featured in Ghana’s games against Portugal and Uruguay at the World Cup in Qatar, having netted his first international goal in a friendly v Switzerland ahead of the World Cup.

Across his time with Bristol City, he has made 118 appearances, scoring 17 goals and registering 21 assists.

Three of those goals and two of those assists have come in this season’s Championship campaign.

Teen midfielder Scott was previously brought to Ashton Gate from FC Guernsey. After starring for the Robins’ U18 side, he was thrust into the first-team and he’s since prospered.

Since that step up in class, the 19-year-old has gone on to nail down a midfielder berth at Bristol City. He has made 67 appearances so far, scoring four goals and registering six assists.

Four of those assists have come in this season’s Championship campaign, underlining the youngster’s undoubted potential.

Thoughts…

It is always a difficult time for lower-league clubs when their youngsters come under the microscope. This is even more so when the interest comes from Premier League sides.

Bournemouth has recently been taken over by American businessman Bill Foley and Hopkinson writes that Cherries boss Gary O’Neil ‘will have funds made available’ to him in January.

Semenyo and Scott are two up-and-coming youngsters – the type of players prized by Premier League sides.

Both of them have enough room to improve and this potential will not have gone unnoticed by Bournemouth, who could splash some cash on a double Bristol City raid next month.