3 Ipswich Town youngsters to watch out for in 2023

Sitting in 2nd place, Ipswich Town are well positioned for the year ahead and have realistic ambitions of finally ending their four-year stay in League One.

While normally the club’s lofty position and financial resources would minimise the chances for young players, an injury crisis among Kieran McKenna’s squad has presented an opportunity for some academy graduates to stake their claim for a spot in the starting XI.

Here are the three youngsters most likely to make an impact for Ipswich Town in 2023…

Cameron Humphreys

The standout player on this list, Humphreys has been the biggest beneficiary of Ipswich’s busy treatment room, cementing a starting place alongside Sam Morsy in central midfield.

The versatile 19-year-old played a key role in the Tractor Boys’ run to the FA Youth Cup semi-finals in 2021 and has taken to first-team football like a duck to water, scoring on his first league start at Port Vale in October. His passing range was best demonstrated by a sublime through ball in the recent victory at Exeter City, while his ability to collect the ball from the centre-backs and drive forward has invited comparisons with former club captains Matt Holland and Jim Magilton.

If Town’s promotion charge faulters, Humphreys will surely have the vultures circling for his signature in the summer.

Elkan Baggott

Baggott, an Indonesian international and another FA Youth Cup semi-finalist, impressed on his league debut at Rotherham United in April.

Currently on a season-long loan at Gillingham, he has been a bright spark in a poor team and when he returns, he could compete for the left centre-back role in McKenna’s three-at-the-back system, where George Edmundson has sometimes struggled on his weaker side.

As well as showing defensive maturity, Baggott has established himself as a set-piece threat with two league goals so far for Gillingham and dead-ball specialist Leif Davis could provide the ammunition for him to add to this total back at Portman Road.

1 of 12 What club does Aaron Cresswell play for now? West Ham Aston Villa West Brom Leeds United

Matt Ward

19-year-old attacker Ward was first given his opportunity in the pre-season of the 2021/22 campaign but despite a promising cameo against Millwall, Town’s attacking depth meant he was always likely to struggle for game time.

Ward finally made his competitive debut in the victory against Buxton, and although predominantly a winger, he has developed versatility and an eye for goal with the U23s; this makes him an outside bet for an appearance in the number 10 role, due to the absences of Tyreece John-Jules and Marcus Harness.

Even if Ward’s first-team ambitions are not realised with Town this season, a loan move further down the EFL could provide him with the springboard needed to muscle his way into McKenna’s long-term plans.