Watford team news and predicted XI to face Huddersfield Town with Hornets struck with injury problems

Watford travel to Yorkshire to face Huddersfield Town in the Championship this afternoon.

The Hornets will be looking for more consistency in the league after the international break, having won two of their last five matches. Slaven Bilic’s side have been disciplined defensively recently though, keeping three consecutive clean sheets in the league.

As for the Terriers, they’re in dire need of a return to winning ways if they want to survive. Experienced midfielder Josh Ruffels has been a key component for them this season and could have a huge part to play this afternoon.

A win for Watford could see them move into 3rd place, whilst Huddersfield Town would stay rooted to bottom of the league even if they pick up all three points.

Watford team news

Veteran midfielder Tom Cleverley continues to be unavailable, after sustaining a calf injury against Burnley in August.

Kortney Hause is also unlikely to feature due to picking up an injury that has seen him side-lined since November. Imran Louza broke his leg against Millwall in October and is set to be out for some time.

Hamza Choudhury’s knee ligament injury isn’t as bad as first feared but he will still be out for five or six weeks. Edo Kayembe has also suffered a calf problem that will sideline him until the new year.

Rey Manaj is set for a spell out too, but new signing Leandro Bacuna will be available. Ismaila Sarr is back in training as well after his World Cup campaign with Senegal, so he could be a strong contender for a starting spot.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Bachmann (GK)

Ngakia

Kabasele

Cathcart

Kamara

Dele-Bashiru

Bacuna

Sarr

Joao Pedro

Sema

Davis

Watford had a rocky start to the season but have since improved and now find themselves within the play-off race. Despite this, the Hornets lack of goals could come back to haunt them later down the line.

Pedro and Keinan Davis have both been important players so far for the Hertfordshire side and could play a crucial role against a struggling Huddersfield Town team.

The match kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon.