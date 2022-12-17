QPR team news and predicted XI to face Preston with Critchley facing midfield selection chaos in first game in charge

QPR face Preston North End in the Championship this afternoon.

Neil Critchley takes charge of his first game as QPR boss today when he takes his side to Deepdale.

It’ll be a tough outing for the R’s who’ve lost their last four games in the Championship, whilst Preston have won four of their last five to move up into 6th.

QPR sit in 9th place of the table as things stand, with a win able to take them onto level points with Preston.

QPR team news

The World Cup break came at a good time for QPR who could go into this game with a clean bill of health.

Stefan Johansen (ankle), Luke Amos (hamstring), and Leon Balogun (calf), were all expected to be available for the last outing v Burnley, but all missed out.

Nothing has been said on whether the trio could be involved this afternoon.

Tyler Roberts was also expected to feature v Burnley but he too missed out as he recovers from a calf injury.

And Critchley will have to make do without Ilias Chair who remains in Qatar, as he gears up to play in the 3rd place play-off game with Morocco.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Dieng (GK)

Paal

Clarke-Salter

Dunne

Laird

Field

Dozzell

Willock

Iroegbunam

Shodipo

Dykes

With Chair absent, and the likes of Amos and Johansen potentially missing out tomorrow as well, Critchley’s midfield options are looking a bit short.

George Thomas started on the flank last time out but he doesn’t often hold down a place in the starting XI, and so there could be an opportunity for someone like Mide Shodipo who can offer a bit more pace.

Elsewhere, expect an unchanged side from the one that faced Burnley.

Critchley often donned a 4-2-3-1 formation at Blackpool and coming into a side that is still high up in the Championship table, he might feel that very little needs to be changed.

The game kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.