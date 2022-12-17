Middlesbrough team news and predicted XI to face Burnley with defensive trio still out

Middlesbrough take on Burnley at Turf Moor in the Championship this afternoon.

Middlesbrough are on a great run as things stand, winning four of their last five games and drawing the other. Their form has seen them jump from a place in the bottom three to the top half and just four points outside of the top six.

Next they face their toughest test yet, a trip to league leaders Burnley. Boro have won just once at Turf Moor in the last 10 years and so they will be hoping to improve that win tally when they face off later today.

Middlesbrough team news

There are no new injury concerns for Middlesbrough to contend with. Carrick has used the same starting eleven in each of the clubs five games, and they have been unbeaten during that time. Therefore there is no need to change the system nor the personnel unless injuries crop up.

Defensive trio Matt Clarke, Marc Bola and Darnell Fisher remain out and won’t be in contention to face the Clarets this afternoon.

Clarke has missed the last 11 games with a back injury and his return date is not yet known, whilst Bola remains a couple of weeks away taking a knock on his knee and may be back before the turn of the year. Carrick told Teesside Live that both players are progressing are ‘both a bit closer’ to returning.

Lastly, Fisher is a long-term absentee and has missed the entirety of last season and all of the 2022/23 campaign so far. He is in light training but is still a long way off yet.

Predicted XI

Steffen (GK)

Smith

Fry

Lenihan

Giles

Howson

Hackney

Jones

Akpom

McGree

Forss

Carrick has opted for a 4-4-2 in most games so far, but in the last two games at Norwich and against Luton Town he has deployed Akpom as a number 10 in a 4-2-3-1. Given the quality of opposition in those two games, it is likely he will opt for a 4-2-3-1 again at Burnley.

The personnel isn’t likely to change either. Five games unbeaten and four wins in those five games has seen no changes in personnel and so the settled starting XI will continue at Turf Moor.