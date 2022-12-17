Burnley team news and predicted XI to face Middlesbrough with popular forward still unavailable

Burnley clash with Middlesbrough in the Championship this afternoon.

The Clarets will be vying to pick up a win after the international break to continue their promotion ambitions. Vincent Kompany’s side have been clinical in front of goal this season, finding the net 13 times in their previous five league matches.

A win for Boro could be crucial as they look to continue their recent revival under new boss Michael Carrick and move into play-off contention. Chuba Akpom has been a talisman for Middlesbrough in recent fixtures and could play an important role in this one having scored four goals in his last five games.

A win for Burnley would see them stay in 1st place, whilst Middlesbrough could possibly move as high as 7th if they are able to pick up all three points.

Burnley team news

Ashley Westwood continues to be unavailable, after suffering a serious ankle injury against West Ham United last season.

Anass Zaroury will also not feature due to currently being on international duty with Morocco at the World Cup, but Kompany has said he could be back to face Manchester United in the EFL Cup. If not, he’ll likely be available for the Birmingham City clash on the 27th.

Apart from this, the Clarets seem to have no other absences to contend with.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Muric (GK)

Maatsen

Beyer

Harwood-Bellis

Vitinho

Cullen

Cork

Tella

Brownhill

Gudmundsson

Rodriguez

It has been a superb season for Burnley so far, as they look like strong candidates to make a return to the top flight the first time of asking. Kompany has successfully implemented a passing style of play that most opposition have difficulty coping with.

Jay Rodriguez has been an important player for the Lancashire club this campaign and could have a crucial role to play against an in-form Middlesbrough side.

The match kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon.