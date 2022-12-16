Vincent Kompany reveals potential return date for Burnley favourite after World Cup run

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has said World Cup ace Anass Zaroury could be back for the Clarets’ EFL Cup clash with Manchester United.

Burnley prodigy Zaroury’s call-up to the Morocco World Cup squad was one that left many surprised.

Not because of his form – he’d been on fire with the Clarets. However, he’d been a regular for Belgium at youth level and was born in Mechelen, but after an injury to Amine Harit, the Atlas Lions called up the 22-year-old for the World Cup.

Zaroury made his debut in a pre-tournament friendly vs Georgia and although he hasn’t appeared for Walid Regragui’s side in the World Cup, he’s still been part of a monumental journey that has seen Morocco progress to the Semi-Finals, only to be knocked out by holders France.

Now, despite the fact Morocco still have a third-place play-off to see to on Saturday, Burnley boss Kompany has been asked about Zaroury’s return.

Speaking to the Burnley Express, the Clarets boss said he could be back in time for Wednesday’s cup clash with Manchester United. If not though, he should be in contention to face Birmingham City on the 27th.

He said:

“I’m not handling the post-World Cup celebration protocol that will be in place for Morocco, but I expect he will probably have to go to see the king and see the people.

“It’s something we will allow him to do, but then the minute after that he will be back on a plane and be back hopefully for the game against United, if not it’ll be Birmingham for sure.”

1 of 12 Who served as caretaker manager after Eddie Howe's departure in 2012? Jason Tindall Stuart Gray Terry Pashley Mike Jackson

Welcomed back with open arms…

All those at Burnley will be proud of Zaroury’s inclusion in such a momentous run for Morocco and they’ll be excited to have him available for selection again.

The tricky forward has been a huge hit at Turf Moor since arriving from RSC Charleroi in the summer.

Mainly operating on the left-hand side, Zaroury has managed six goals and two assists in 14 games across all competitions. Upon his return, it will be hoped he can continue in the rich vein of form that earned him a Morocco call-up as Burnley bid to bounce straight back to the Premier League this season.