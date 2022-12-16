Transfer insider discusses the one position that Luton Town could look to bolster in next month’s transfer window

Transfer insider Pete O’Rourke believes that Luton Town will be in the market for a new centre-back next month.

Rob Edwards is gearing up for his first transfer window in charge of Luton Town, coming just a couple of weeks after his first game in charge of the club.

His tenure got underway with a 2-1 defeat away to an in-form Middlesbrough side, but the Hatters can put things right this weekend when they host Millwall in the Championship.

Edwards will no doubt look to put his own stamp on this Luton Ton side when January rolls around, and transfer insider O’Rourke has shared his opinion on what the Hatters might be after next month.

He said:

“Luton will be scouring the transfer market, whether it’s a loan or permanent signing, to see who is out there and available that they can maybe bring in.

“Rob Edwards, who’s obviously the new man at Kenilworth Road, I’m sure will be looking for some backing in the transfer market to try and improve the squad and bring in some players that he wants to work with, like all managers do.

“So, the centre-back position is an issue for Luton right now, with the limited availability of key players through injury.”