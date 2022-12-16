Swansea City expected to send first-team duo out on loan in January

Swansea City boss Russell Martin has said Nathanael Ogbeta and Brandon Cooper will ‘probably’ head out on loan in the January transfer window.

Swansea City recruited Ogbeta from Shrewsbury Town back in January but it hasn’t gone to plan in South Wales for the former Manchester City youth player. He’s played just three times for the first-team, with his sole outing this season coming in the EFL Cup against Oxford United way back in August.

As for academy graduate Cooper, he’s picked up plenty of senior minutes out on loan with Swindon Town, Newport County and Yeovil Town but he’s on the periphery of Martin’s plans still. He’s made no appearances for the Swans this season.

Now though, with January approaching, the plan for the defensive pair has emerged.

As quoted by Wales Online, Swansea City boss Martin confirmed both are expected to head out on loan this winter.

Ogbeta and Cooper have interest from elsewhere too and the South Welsh side are weighing up the best moves for the duo.

“Brandon and Nat will probably go and play some games,” he said.

“It’s been a frustrating time for them so they’ll probably go out and play.

“We’ve got interest in both at the minute so we’ll just be assessing which ones are the best options for them and which one interests them and then with Josh and Julian, which ones fit the financial demands of the club.”

Much-needed moves…

Ogbeta and Cooper are still promising players with the best years of their careers ahead of them.

They’ve both got some developing to do before coming into Martin’s plans at the Swansea.com Stadium though, so it makes sense that they pick up some more game time out on loan rather than watching on from the sidelines or playing youth football.

League One and League Two clubs will be in the market for winter loan additions and Ogbeta and Cooper could make for shrewd additions at either level. It remains to be seen just where they end up though, with interest growing ahead of January.