Presenting the inside scoop on the latest Football League news

Sunderland join Luton Town, QPR and more in race to sign League One defender

byLuke Phelps
16 December 2022
Sunderland have joined the race to sign Lincoln City defender Regan Poole, reports claim.

Poole, 24, is enjoying another standout season with Lincoln City in League One.

The former Manchester United man has featured 20 times in League One this season after making 44 league appearances last time round.

And his fine form hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Late last month, reports claimed that a number of Championship clubs were eyeing up a move for Poole including Blackpool, Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town, Luton Town, Millwall, and QPR.

Now though, it’s being reported that Sunderland are also keen and that the Black Cats are weighing up a potential January swoop for the Welshman.

