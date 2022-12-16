‘So poor’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Norwich City v Blackburn Rovers

Norwich City host Blackburn Rovers in the Championship tomorrow evening.

Norwich City go into this game in 4th place of the table compared to Blackburn Rovers in 3rd, but the Canaries seem to be in much more consistent form right now.

They beat Swansea City last time out and have only lost one of their last five in the league.

Blackburn Rovers meanwhile were thumped 4-1 by Preston North End upon their return to Championship action – their third loss in four Championship fixtures.

And ahead of the game, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has offered his prediction.

He wrote:

“Norwich got ahead early against Swansea last weekend and clung on throughout. It wasn’t the most convincing display, but it’s the win that counts in the end.

“Blackburn were so poor against Preston, and were poor against Burnley before the break. They start the weekend third in the table but still need to prove themselves to an extent. I can’t see them breaking that losing run at Carrow Road, though.”