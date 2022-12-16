Ryan Porteous speaks out on future amid links to West Brom, Sunderland, Norwich City and more

Hibs defender Ryan Porteous has broken his silence on his future in an interview with Sky Sports amid interest from several Championship sides.

The likes of Norwich City, Sunderland, Watford and West Brom have all been credited with an interest from the Championship, whilst Scottish giants Rangers are also said to be keen.

There has been speculation that Hibs could cash in on the player as his current contract expires in May next year. Given the number of clubs prepared to make a move for the 23-year-old, and with the January transfer window fast approaching, this could well come to fruition in the weeks to come.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Porteous claimed he wants to ‘test himself’ in a different league, although he is ‘open to ideas’ as he considers his future ahead of the opening of the window in just over two weeks time.

“I do like the idea of moving to a different league and testing myself there,” he said.

“I think there’s a lot of boys that have left Scottish football that have went down and flourished whether that be down south or abroad.

“I’m open to ideas and now it’s trying to figure out the one that’s best suited for me.”

A huge boost for the sides linked…

With Porteous admitting he would like to test himself in a different league this looks to count out Rangers as the possible next destination for the player, giving a boost to the sides linked from the Championship.

The likes of Norwich City, Sunderland, Watford and West Brom will be buoyed by the recent interview and will believe they have a better chance than they did previously when it comes to the possibility of landing their man when the window opens.

He would be a great addition to any side plying their trade in the second tier and it is clear as to why he is such a man in-demand. Whoever signs Porteous next month, if any, they will likely be improving their squad, which will go a long way in helping each of the sides gain a place in the top six come the end of the season.