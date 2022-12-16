Russell Martin makes worrying admission regarding contract talks with Swansea City duo

Swansea City boss Russell Martin has admitted the club are struggling for progress in contract talks with Ryan Manning and Joel Latibeaudiere.

Swansea City pair Manning and Latibeaudiere have both played prevalent roles in Martin’s side this season.

Former QPR ace Manning has managed three goals and two assists in 19 Championship outings, proving a standout performer again on the left-hand side. Ex-Manchester City starlet Latibeaudiere has held down the starting spot on the right for much of the season too, with his versatility proving a valuable trait as well.

As it stands though, both are out of contract at the end of the season, and with January nearing, a worrying update has emerged.

As quoted by Wales Online, Swans boss Martin has admitted that the club are struggling to make progress in their bid to secure the versatile duo’s futures. He’s said that players aren’t agreeing to new deals at this time, unsurprisingly leading to frustration.

“I think, frustratingly for us, I don’t think there is much progress,” said Martin.

“At some point there’ll have to be a cut-off point where we know if they’re staying or not. Josh [Marsh] and Julian [Winter] will continue to work hard on that I’m sure.

“As it stands, the players aren’t agreeing to sign contracts at this moment in time. That’s where we’re at.

“It’s a bit frustrating. There’s been offers of contracts, it’s just sometimes these things take longer than you’d like them to.

“I’m never a fan of leaving players until the last years of their contracts, for this reason, so it’s a bit frustrating for us. We’ll wait and see. There will be a time when I can come in and say ‘they’re not signing’ or if they are which will be great news. in the meantime there’s been contracts offered and the negotiations continue.”

A risky situation…

With Manning and Latibeaudiere approaching the final six months of their respective deals, Swansea will know the importance of securing their futures before January if they can.

Clubs outside the EFL and Premier League will be able to snap Manning and/or Latibeaudiere on a pre-contract if they wish, while if there’s a risk of losing them for nothing in the summer, some might try to strike cut-price deals this winter.

Both have valuable roles to play at the Swansea.com Stadium so losing them at all would be a blow, but that blow would only strengthen if it strikes this winter.

It will be hoped a deal can be struck as soon as possible to remove all risk coming into January.