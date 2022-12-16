Report reveals potentially bleak Sheffield United transfer stance ahead of January

Sheffield United may have to sell players in order to bring new ones in next month, writes The Star.

Sheffield United are in a good position as we enter into 2023, and the upcoming January transfer window.

The Blades find themselves in 2nd place of the table but once again, Paul Heckingbottom is having to deal with a lengthy injury list.

A few new faces could be necessary next month but an emerging report from The Star has played down the possibility of Sheffield United making any new signings at all.

James Shield writes that ‘Heckingbottom and his coaching staff are working on the assumption that there could be no fresh faces unless people are sold’.

And Heckingbottom himself had this to say ahead of next month:

“Get me the players back fit, and let’s go with this squad, that’s the target. My priority is keeping the squad together and that’s the big thing for me.”

Sheffield United currently have the likes of Daniel Jebbison, Tommy Doyle, John Fleck, and Jack Robinson sidelined.

But in the last outing v Huddersfield Town, both Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe made the bench, with Sander Berge coming on with 30 minutes left to play.

Berge was wanted by a handful of clubs last summer and Heckingbottom will no doubt be weary of the Norwegian attracting more interest next month, and Iliman Ndiaye too.

The Senegal striker’s future at Bramall Lane remains up in the air and Sheffield United could yet be forced into selling the youngster next month.