Report reveals new Burnley transfer target has a release clause of just €2m

Burnley transfer target Lucas Assadi’s release clause is just €2m, a report from El Desmarque has said.

Burnley enjoyed a thoroughly successful summer transfer window and Vincent Kompany will be hopeful that he can replicate that joy in January if they look to make some more fresh additions.

The rumour mill has started to spin at Turf Moor as the transfer window nears and one man recently linked is Assadi.

The 18-year-old has been regular in his native for top-tier Chilean side Universidad de Chile, starting 27 games so far this season as either a winger or in his favoured role as an attacking midfielder.

Now, a fresh report from Spanish outlet El Desmarque has provided an intriguing update.

They state that Assadi, who is also on the radars of Portuguese giants Benfica and La Liga titans Valencia, has a release clause of just €2m at Universidad de Chile.

It would make a move affordable for all parties. However, it is said a move to Spain could be favoured given that he already speaks Spanish, while moves to Burnley or Benfica who entail learning the new language.

A prospect for the future…

After making his breakthrough at such a young age, Assadi could be a name to watch out for. He’s already earned an international call-up with Chile and with high-profile interest emerging, clubs are starting to take note of his talents.

Whether or not Burnley’s interest transpires into anything more serious though, it remains to be seen.

It seems Valencia have an early advantage but Kompany has shown he has been able to tempt talents from far and wide to Turf Moor already, so if they want Assadi, you wouldn’t expect Burnley to give up that easily.

And at just €2m, it looks like there’s a bargain to be had.