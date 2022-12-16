‘Proving the doubters wrong’ – Sky Sports pundit issues prediction for Birmingham City v Reading

Birmingham City host Reading in the Championship tonight, and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has issued his prediction for the tie…

Birmingham City take on Reading tonight as they make their long-awaited return to St. Andrew’s.

It’s been over a month since the home faithful saw the Blues in action at home. They returned to action in a stalemate 0-0 draw with Blackpool last weekend and John Eustace will be keen to secure all three points when Reading come to town tonight.

As for the aforementioned Royals, they’ve halted their slide with back-to-back Championship wins. Three points against an in-form Coventry City means they’re still in a strong 8th position, just two points away from the play-offs.

Paul Ince’s side would jump into the top-six with all three points, though if the home side emerge victorious, they would move above the visitors.

Now, ahead of the tie, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has called a 1-1 draw in his predictions column. He said:

“Friday night football is back in the Sky Bet Championship! It has been gone for far too long. Two of the real surprise packages of the season meet here in Birmingham and Reading.

“Birmingham are a little lower down the table, but have been powered by an excellent defensive record and a few loanee gems brought in by John Eustace. Reading are proving the doubters wrong again and could get back into the top six with a victory. I think, however, they’ll draw this one.”

1 of 15 Does Portman Road hold more or less than 25,000? More Less

A decent result for both?

With both Birmingham City and Reading emerging as dark horses for the play-offs, both will be hopeful of taking all three points from tonight’s tie, of course.

However, a point each wouldn’t necessarily be a big blow for either. The hosts probably need it more considering that they’ve not won in three as it stands, with two of those draws. It would probably be a welcome away point for the Royals though, who have struggled on the road in recent months.

It’s setting up to be an intriguing tie nonetheless. It kicks off at 20:00 tonight and can be watched live on Sky Sports Football.