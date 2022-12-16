Opinion: Sheffield United have to prioritise a new contract for 31-year-old

The outcome of Sheffield United’s 2022/23 Championship campaign could prove crucial in whether or not a number of players choose to extend their stay with the Blades.

While it has been an excellent start for United, there is still a long way to go in one of the most competitive leagues in the world. The 2nd place spot they occupy now is nowhere near guaranteed with multiple teams keeping the pressure on Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

Plenty of key players will see their contracts expire in the summer of 2023 and although Heckingbottom will be keen to keep them around, if the Blades fail to secure promotion then they could be reluctant to sign new deals.

However, one name sticks as a player who it is absolutely crucial to hold on to – Ollie Norwood.

Norwood’s contract situation…

The midfielder’s current deal expires at the end of the 2022/23 season and despite being constantly overlooked by some United supporters, his importance is clear to anyone who understands how the Blades play.

Norwood is a holding midfielder and known for his magnificent passing ability, which is sorely missed when he is not on the field. The Northern Irishman has featured in all 22 league games this season and boasts an 80% accuracy from 1445 passes attempted (WhoScored).

Norwood’s consistency is unmatched, and he’s been one of the Championship’s standout midfielder so far this season, again proving why he is such a key cog in Heckingbottom’s system.

Sheffield United will continue their push for promotion into 2023 and whether they achieve this or not, Norwood must be kept around.

He is a player who Paul Heckingbottom simply cannot afford to lose. A mainstay in United’s midfield for five seasons, it almost impossible to find a like-for-like Norwood replacement, making it vital that the he signs a new contract.