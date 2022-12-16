Opinion: Salford City have to prioritise a new contract for this 27-year-old

The second half of the 2022/23 season will see Salford City having to balance a promotion push and having to make some major decisions over the futures of some of their players.

Salford are currently just outside the play-off places in League Two, although the table is so tight that at least half the division will currently feel they are in with a realistic chance of securing a top-seven finish with a good run of form.

In total, 16 Salford City players will see their contracts end in the summer, meaning the Ammies need to decide whether to extend some deals, cash in during the January window, or release them at the end of the season.

But one player they simply have to hold onto is defender Ibou Touray.

Touray’s current contract runs until the end of the 2022/23 season and the Gambian international, who made his debut for Gambia in 2015, has been a key figure in Salford’s rise through the divisions.

He first arrived at the Peninsula Stadium in July 2017 when the club was in the National League North. He played 91 games in all competitions across two seasons as Salford secured back-to-back promotions to reach the EFL for the first time.

The step up proved to be no problem for the 27-year-old who has only missed two league games since promotion. In total, Touray is approaching 250 appearances and you cannot underestimate the value of that experience.

Whilst there are younger players whose deals are close to expiring, the fact that five different managers have considered Touray to be an important player speaks volumes about his quality.

Even if Neil Wood’s side are successful in achieving promotion this season, taking another step up in pyramid will be unlikely to phase the defender, who last year played four matches at the Africa Cup of Nations as Gambia reached the quarter-finals.

New CEO Nicky Butt will have to make a lot of decisions to make, whichever league Salford City find themselves playing in next season, but keeping hold of the experience of Touray should be a priority.