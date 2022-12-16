Opinion: Hull City have to prioritise a new contract for 26-Year-Old

Hull City have a handful of players out of contact at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, with new boss Liam Rosenior likely to have a very different squad come next season.

One player who has impressed throughout his two-and-a-half-year stint at the club is Greg Docherty.

However, the club face the decision of whether to renew the contract of the former Rangers midfielder.

An important role to play…

Having made 15 appearances for the Tigers so far this season, it is clear he is an asset to Rosenior’s squad, especially considering how short Hull City are for numbers with their ever-growing injury list.

In his third season for the East Yorkshire outfit, fans can rely on Docherty to go that extra mile. His relentless energy is one of his key strengths and has played a key role in earning him a place in Rosenior’s side. This has been shown in Docherty’s recent electric performances in the middle of the park, which will give Rosenior confidence for the latter stages of the season.

The Glaswegian’s finest moment this season came at Bloomfield Road in a 3-1 victory against Blackpool, where his 25-yard screamer sealed the points for the away side. This wonder strike against The Tangerines was recognised by fans and was rightfully awarded October Goal of the Month for the club.

His performances are certainly deserving of an extension, and the Tigers thankfully have a 12-month option included in his current deal. Rosenior should certainly have an eye in tying him down to another deal beyond that too.

The City boss recently commented “he’s been a real plus point for me” since he came into the job.

The manager’s admiration shown for Docherty is clear and given the role he has played this season, you would expect that he will want the midfielder to remain in the squad for some time to come yet.