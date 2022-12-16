Opinion: Coventry City need to prioritise a new contract for 30-year-old

Throughout Coventry City’s 2022/23 campaign, one player has gone significantly under the radar so far.

Despite sitting in 15th place, the Sky Blues currently boast the joint best defensive record in the Championship this season, conceding just 19 goals. An under appreciated part of this brilliant defensive performance is goalkeeper Ben Wilson, who is out of contract come June 2023.

And with the New Year upon us, resolving his future needs to be a priority…

Making the no.1 spot his own…

After signing in the summer of 2019, Wilson didn’t break into the Sky Blues’ first-team until November 2020, when he was called upon after an injury to Marko Marosi. Wilson and Simon Moore rotated throughout the 2021/22 season, however this season the 30-year-old has made that number one spot his.

Keeping ten clean sheets this season, as well as boasting an impressive save percentage at 76.5% (FBref), a contract for the goalkeeper has to be high up in the priority list for Mark Robins’ side.

Despite no one expecting Wilson to make a claim for that number one spot this season, he has made himself one of the first names on the team sheet week in week out. He’s played 17 times in the league this season – a total he has only bettered once across his entire career.

Wilson has been somewhat of a journeyman for much of his career, also finding a lot go minutes at loan clubs. You get the feeling he can finally call Coventry City home though having nailed down a starting spot this season.

Most championship clubs would surely love to have Wilson as part of their squad, and if the Sky Blues don’t get a contract prioritised for him sooner rather than later, the shot stopper moving clubs could become a reality.

If Coventry City are going to be challenging for Premier League football in the next few years, a player like Wilson with his expert goalkeeping abilities as well as experience is going to be needed, so a new contract is vital.