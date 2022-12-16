Opinion: Barnsley have to prioritise a new contract for 25-year-old

Barnsley’s 2022/23 campaign could be make or break for those out of contract in the summer.

As it stands, the Tykes are in a good position in the league. But, the fight return to the Championship will undoubtedly become very competitive as we approach the halfway point of the season.

Plenty of players see their deals with Barnsley expire at the end of the season, and some players could leave depending on how the rest of this season pans out. However, one man Barnsley need to hold on to beyond the end of this season is number one ‘keeper Brad Collins.

Collins’ contract situation….

As it stands, Collins is out of contract at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Many thought he might head for the exit door after the club’s relegation to League One at the end of last season impressing for Barnsley despite their relegation from the Championship. However, he remained, much to the delight of the Oakwell faithful.

The club’s next task is to make it through the January transfer window with Collins still at the club, and hope he signs a new deal to extend his current contract before it is too late and he leaves the club on a free transfer.

Collins has featured 18 times for Barnsley this season, keeping eight clean sheets in the process.

He has been at the club since July 2019 after signing on a free transfer from Chelsea.

Whilst at the club he has played both in the Championship, including helping Barnsley to a 5th place finish in the 2020/21 season, and has also played in League One. No matter what league he has played in, Collins has always been one of Barnsley’s standout players since he joined.

If Barnsley do not manage to achieve promotion, you have to think Collins could be poached by a team higher in the EFL ladder.

In a bid to avoid this, the Tykes should definitely prioritise a new deal for their star ‘keeper before his contract runs out at the end of this current season.