Mowbray shares honest verdict on Sunderland’s links to Blackburn Rovers’ John Buckley

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has played down his side’s links to Blackburn Rovers’ John Buckley.

Ahead of the January transfer window next month, Sunderland have been linked with a move for Blackburn Rovers midfielder Buckley.

The 23-year-old has made just 10 Championship appearances under Jon Dahl Tomasson this season but was a mainstay in Mowbray’s Rovers XI last time round.

And speaking to ChronicleLive, Mowbray says that a move for Buckley would be very unlikely at this moment in time.

He said:

“He rose out of the academy and became a really talented player for us, with a real growth mindset, he wants to get on the ball and drive forward.

“I’d suggest that there are lots of reasons that conversation wouldn’t materialise. If Blackburn were to sell him that would be a lot of money – I’d suggest it’s very unlikely.”

Mowbray also played down a potential move for Bradley Dack who has also been linked with a January move to the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland look like they could be a busy side in next month’s transfer market, but Mowbray says he’s unsure of who the club might sign and how much he and his recruitment team might have to spend on new signings.

Rumours…

It’s easy to make up rumours like Dack to Sunderland or Buckley to Sunderland, because there’s the obvious link in Mowbray.

And just because these two players perhaps aren’t playing as much as they’d have hoped this season, doesn’t necessarily mean that they’d be available on the cheap.

Buckley for example is still only 23 years old. Last season he proved himself to be one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the league with three goals and seven assists to his name, and Tomasson might see him as more of a player for the future than a player for right now.

Still, Mowbray has a lot of connections in the game and he might yet turn to one of his former clubs for new players in next month’s transfer window.