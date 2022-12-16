‘It’s not looking good’ – Huddersfield Town v Watford prediction: The72

Huddersfield Town host Watford in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Huddersfield Town come into this weekend’s fixtures sitting at the bottom of the Championship table.

The Terriers’ struggles have persisted under Mark Fotheringham and although they’ve picked up some valuable wins and respectable results here and there, they remain six points away from safety with just 19 points to their name from 21 games.

As for Watford, their change of manager has led to a rise into the play-off spots.

It was a patchy start for Slaven Bilic but a flying run of form prior to the break means they’re up in 5th as it stands. They were held to a tie against Hull City last time out though, so it will be hoped that they can get back to winning ways against a struggling Huddersfield this weekend.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“It’s not looking good for Huddersfield Town at the moment and the visit of Watford could make for another tough day at the office for Fotheringham and co.

“The Hornets have arguably the best player in the division in Brazilian forward Joao Pedro and you get the feeling he could have a bit of fun against the Terriers.

“Huddersfield have had some narrow defeats and managed some decent draws under Fotheringham, so they might not be all that far away from a few more important results in fairness. I can’t see one coming this weekend though, Watford should take all three points.”

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 0-2 Watford

Luke Phelps

“I don’t think Huddersfield’s last few result have been that bad. It looks like they’re slowly solidifying under Fotheringham but they’re still bang in trouble, and a win this weekend will be very difficult to come by.

“Watford are looking like a typical Bilic team – winning a lot of games but coming up short in a few as well, their last outing v Hull City for example.

“With Ismaila Sarr’s future at the club in doubt, and the possibility of him not playing again this weekend, I think this could be a difficult afternoon for both sides.

“But Watford do still have a lot of quality and I think they might just edge this one.”

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 0-1 Watford