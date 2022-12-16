‘I’m going to back them for a win’ – Charlton Athletic v Bristol Rovers prediction: The72

Charlton Athletic host Bristol Rovers in League One action on Saturday afternoon.

Charlton Athletic come into this weekend’s clash with Bristol Rovers in a tough spot.

The Addicks are still without a permanent manager after parting ways with Ben Garner and caretaker boss Anthony Hayes oversaw a disappointing FA Cup defeat to Stockport County in his opening game in charge. Charlton sit down in 18th and without a win in five League One games.

As for Bristol Rovers, their respectable start to life back in the third-tier has continued. Joey Barton’s side are undefeated in four League One outings and occupy 12th place coming into this weekend’s tie.

The Gas are only three points away from the top-six and a victory at The Valley would push them right towards the play-offs.

Now, ahead of Saturday’s game, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“Charlton Athletic need to turn around their fortunes as soon as possible. They’re in a worrying position at the moment and a change of manager isn’t going to get them back to where they want to be – the change needs to be at the very top of the club.

“Hayes is in a tough spot but he’ll be hopeful of galvanising the squad to lift them out of their struggles.

“Bristol Rovers are a resilient outfit on the road though. They’ve lost just one of their last six League One games away from home and I can’t see them losing here, it’s just a case of whether or not they can take all three points.

“They might just fall short in their hunt for a win though. I’m going for a draw.”

Score prediction: Charlton Athletic 1-1 Bristol Rovers

Luke Phelps

“Charlton desperately need a win to halt their torrid run of form and unfortunately for them, Bristol Rovers are one of the form sides in the league right now.

“Joey Barton is doing a great job at the club and his side are proving that they can beat anyone in the division, so I think Charlton will have a tough time tomorrow.

“And given recent form, as well as the uncertainty surrounding Charlton and their managerial search, I think Bristol Rovers could really capitalise and have a fun afternoon.

“I’m going to back them for a win.”

Score prediction: Charlton Athletic 1-2 Bristol Rovers