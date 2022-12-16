Ian Maatsen discusses Chelsea future and the possibility of making Burnley stay permanent

Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen has refused to rule out a permanent move to loan club Burnley.

Championship leaders Burnley signed Maatsen, 20, on loan from Chelsea last summer.

And since, the Dutchman has featured 17 times in the Championship, scoring twice and assisting four goals along the way.

The left-back has been a key feature of Vincent Kompany’s side so far this season and he’s recently opened up on his Turf Moor future.

Speaking to LancsLive, the Chelsea youngster was quizzes on whether or not he could see himself staying at Burnley beyond this season.

He said:

“Yeah, we will see after the season finishes what I will do and what the options are. I am still keeping my options open but time will tell us.

“I came in with a plan for myself to give 100 per cent and show my dedication for my career, the Burnley fans and the club. It is going quite well and everyone has welcomed me and it is the perfect loan I would say.”

Maatsen was with the likes of Feyenoord, Sparta Rotterdam, and PSV as a youngster, before joining Chelsea’s youth academy in 2018.

He’s featured once in the EFL Cup for the Blues and spent time on loan with Charlton Athletic and Coventry City before this season.

Burnley to bag Maatsen?

Maatsen is certainly showcasing his abilities in the Championship this season.

He fits in perfectly with the style of play that Vincent Kompany dons at Turf Moor, with the Dutchman bursting up and down the left and contributing with goals and assists too.

But he remains under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2024, with Chelsea also having the option to extend his stay by a further year.

So it wouldn’t be a cheap pursuit for Burnley though it could certainly be a shrewd one in the long run – Maatsen is still a very young player with bags of potential yet to fulfil.