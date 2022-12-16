Former Middlesbrough defender joins Carlos Corberan’s coaching staff at West Brom

West Brom have added former Middlesbrough defender Damia Abella to their coaching staff, according to Teesside Live.

West Brom appointed Carlos Corberan back in October, and since then they have enjoyed a great run of form which has seen them win four games in a row and get out of the bottom three and up to 17th place in the table.

With a new manager comes a fresh pair of eyes and new tactics, something which the players look to be really buying into. A new manager also brings new coaching staff, and up until now Corberan has been tinkering with his team, and Abella is the latest to be added.

The Spaniard confirmed he had joined the Baggies via his official Instagram account, with Teesside Live reporting his position as a ‘coach and analyst’. He has experience playing in the Championship having spent two years at Middlesbrough between 2014 and 2016 under Aitor Karanka and so will hope to use this to his advantage in his new role.

However, injuries meant he only turned out six times for the Teessiders before hanging up his boots. He has since turned to coaching and was part of the coaching setup at Watford under Xisco Muniz last year. He has now been given another coaching opportunity in the Championship, this time at the Hawthorns.

A surprising addition to the ranks…

Middlesbrough fans will be forgiven for forgetting about Abella altogether, given his lack of appearances in his two years at the club. He is not a name known to many in the Championship sphere, but Corberan is prepared to take a chance on his fellow Spaniard.

It is not known what his day-to-day tasks will be as a coach and analyst but he will likely be on the bench with the Baggies boss when West Brom face Rotherham United at the Hawthorns tomorrow afternoon.

He has shown what he can offer in a coaching capacity having been part of the backroom staff in promotion-winning Watford side in 2021, and will be hoping to replicate this success with West Brom this time around.