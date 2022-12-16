‘Dipped a little of late’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Luton Town v Millwall

Luton Town host Millwall at Kenilworth Road on Sunday morning.

Luton Town went a goal up at Middlesbrough last weekend but ended up losing the game 2-1 in second-half stoppage time. The result means they now sit in the bottom half of the table having won just one of their last seven games.

Despite this, they are just four points outside of a place in the top six and so a win on Sunday will go a long way in helping them get back up to the top end of the table.

They face a Millwall side who have also won just one of their last seven. They are in 7th as things stand but will need consistency and a run of results if they are to mount a serious challenge for the play-offs in the months to come.

Writing in his weekly predictions column on the Sky Sports website, pundit and presenter David Prutton had his say on how he feels the game will pan out.

“A bizarre kick-off time at Kenilworth Road! I can’t think what else could possibly be happening on Sunday in the footballing world that would necessitate it,” he said.

“Rob Edwards lost his first game in charge of Luton last weekend, so will want to quickly get off the mark here. Millwall have dipped a little of late but I think they get back to winning ways here.”

Prutton predicts Millwall to come away 1-0 winners at Kenilworth Road, a result which could take them into the top six should other results go their way.

Thoughts…

Both sides aren’t in the best of form but are more than capable of winning this one. Luton Town occupied a place in the top six not long ago but one win in seven will not help their chances of achieving their end goal and so another defeat could be detrimental to their season.

Millwall’s lack of wins in recent weeks could also be a cause for concern and so both sides could quite easily cancel each other out here. It will be a tight game as Prutton predicts and one goal could decide the outcome.

A 1-0 win for either team looks a solid prediction from the Sky Sports pundit and presenter, although this is one that could go either way. There won’t be much in this one.

Luton Town v Millwall kicks off at 11.30am on Sunday morning.