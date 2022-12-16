Danny Cowley reveals current position on potential West Brom recall for Portsmouth loan ace

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has said he thinks Josh Griffiths will not be recalled by West Brom in the January transfer window.
West Brom sanctioned a season-long loan exit for young goalkeeper Griffiths in the summer, giving him another shot at picking up regular game time away from The Hawthorns.
He’s got exactly that with Portsmouth too. The 21-year-old has been Cowley’s go-to man in between the sticks, keeping seven clean sheets in 22 outings.
Questions over a winter return to The Hawthorns have arisen amid the Baggies’ goalkeeping struggles at times this season, but they look to have settled at this moment in time. Now, Pompey boss Cowley has been quizzed on a possible return to West Brom for Griffiths.
As quoted by The News, Cowley made it clear he thinks their loan man will be staying for the rest of the season.
When asked if he thinks Griffiths will remain, here’s what he had to say on the matter:
“Yes. We certainly hope he will be here.
“This is his third loan and I think he’s improving by the day. It’s always great to work with young players, and he’s a boy who’s growing and improving. We know he’s at top keeper and we’ve been pleased with him.
“Someone like Josh Griffiths, if he’s able to fulfil his potential, which is huge, he’s going to be a future West Brom player and a huge asset to their organisation.
“I think it’s been a really good loan for all parties. Firstly, and most importantly, for the player and then for both clubs.
“He’s been really consistent and we’ve been pleased with his form.”
Best for all?
With Portsmouth happy with Griffiths and West Brom’s goalkeeper issues seemingly resolved, it would be a real surprise if they decided to bring their academy graduate back in January.
Alex Palmer has made the no.1 shirt his own back at The Hawthorns and a winter recall would be unlikely to result in regular game time for Griffiths. So, while he’s performing well with Pompey and playing regularly, it doesn’t make sense to act.
The Hereford-born shot-stopper will be hoping for a successful campaign after a season-long spell with Lincoln City yielded only two clean sheets in 35 games in the 2021/22 campaign.