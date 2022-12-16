Danny Cowley reveals current position on potential West Brom recall for Portsmouth loan ace

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has said he thinks Josh Griffiths will not be recalled by West Brom in the January transfer window.

West Brom sanctioned a season-long loan exit for young goalkeeper Griffiths in the summer, giving him another shot at picking up regular game time away from The Hawthorns.

He’s got exactly that with Portsmouth too. The 21-year-old has been Cowley’s go-to man in between the sticks, keeping seven clean sheets in 22 outings.

Questions over a winter return to The Hawthorns have arisen amid the Baggies’ goalkeeping struggles at times this season, but they look to have settled at this moment in time. Now, Pompey boss Cowley has been quizzed on a possible return to West Brom for Griffiths.

As quoted by The News, Cowley made it clear he thinks their loan man will be staying for the rest of the season.

When asked if he thinks Griffiths will remain, here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Yes. We certainly hope he will be here.