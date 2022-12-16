‘It’s easy to get carried away’ – West Brom v Rotherham United prediction: The72

West Brom host Rotherham United in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

West Brom come into this weekend’s round of Championship fixtures in fine form.

Carlos Corberan’s side have now won four games in a row after defeating Sunderland on Monday night. A brilliant second-half displays lifted the Baggies out of the relegation zone and up to 17th, so they’ll be determined to continue their rise against the Millers.

As for Rotherham United, their early-season form has faded away and now, they’re down in 18th. They’re tied on points with West Brom and are just two points clear of the relegation zone, so Matt Taylor will be hoping his side can find some form soon.

The Millers fell to Bristol City lsat time out, losing 3-1 as the Robins ended their five-game winless run.

Now though, ahead of this weekend’s fixture, a handful of our writers have made their score predictions for the tie…

James Ray

“If West Brom perform as they did in the second half of their win over Sunderland, there’s no reason why Corberan can lift the Baggies all the way to the play-offs this season.

“They were fantastic over the second 45 and with Daryl Dike back fit, he could be in for a big 2023.

“The wind is in the host’s sails and given the quality in their ranks, I think they could cruise past a faltering Rotherham United. Taylor’s side have shown they’re not to be underestimated and they could make life difficult for the Baggies, but I’m going to have to go for a pretty routine home win.”

Score prediction: West Brom 2-0 Rotherham United

Luke Phelps

“West Brom’s second half display v Sunderland last time out was some of the best football I’ve seen in the Championship all season.

“They look like a completely new side and the return of Daryl Dike is the cherry on the top for Carlos Corberan, who I think will enjoy a really strong second half of the season.

“But it’s easy to get carried away after four-straight wins. Although Rotherham are in poor form, they remain a threat, and they can often prevail when playing as the underdog.

“I think Rotherham will surprise a few people tomorrow.”

Score prediction: West Brom 1-1 Rotherham United