Charlton Athletic summer signing eyed by L1 and L2 clubs – five teams make initial contact

Charlton Athletic midfielder Conor McGrandles is attracting interest from five clubs across League One and Two, The Real EFL has reported.

Charlton Athletic recruited Scottish midfielder McGrandles in the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old arrived on a three-year deal after his contract with fellow League One side Lincoln City came to an end. However, his time at The Valley has not gone as anyone would have hoped thus far.

McGrandles has made just two League One starts, also making seven substitute appearances, and the manager that signed him, Ben Garner, has been sacked. It leaves the midfielder in a tough position but now, it seems he has interest ahead of January.

The Real EFL has reported that two unnamed League One rivals and three League Two teams have made ‘initial contact’ regarding his possible availability. A loan exit could be on the cards, but only if he recovers from an ankle injury in time.

Best for McGrandles?

If he’s not going to get the game time he needs at The Valley then yes, a loan for the second half of the season could be best.

However, fringe players are often given a chance to impress under new management and with Garner gone, the door is open for a new boss. Anthony Hayes is in charge on a caretaker basis at the moment, but it will be interesting to see if McGrandles gets a chance to fight for a place at Charlton Athletic if a new boss comes in.

It remains to be seen how his injury situation pans out though. He was sidelined with the blow in early-November and no potential return date was mentioned, so we’ll have to wait and see how he recovers.