Charlton Athletic striker attracting Premier League transfer interest, reporter claims

Charlton Athletic starlet Miles Leaburn is drawing Premier League attention ahead of January, reporter Darren Witcoop has said on Twitter.

Charlton Athletic’s academy is one of the most productive in the EFL. They’ve brought through a whole host of talents over the years and it will be hoped some of their current starlets can go on to play at the very top too.

Leaburn looks to be a strong candidate for a future at the top. He’s managed five goals and one assist in 16 appearances while breaking through this season, although an ankle injury has slowed his momentum somewhat.

However, the 19-year-old is back fit again, and now, he’s attracting winter interest.

Reporter Darren Witcoop has said on Twitter that Premier League sides are keen on the Charlton Athletic prodigy.

Charlton’s teenage attacker Miles Leaburn is attracting Premier League interest ahead of next month. Leaburn is back fit after two months out injured #cafc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) December 16, 2022

He added a winter move is depending on whether or not the Addicks get a suitable offer, and a loan back to The Valley for the second half of the campaign might not be out of the question if a deal can be struck.

Another starlet heading for the top?

Charlton Athletic saw a similar scenario play out in January 2022 when Mason Burstow was snapped up by Chelsea and sent back to the Addicks for the rest of the season, so a move for Leaburn might not be out of the realms of possibility.

Leaburn certainly looks to have the promise of a player who can have a future in the top-flight, and the Addicks have shown they’re willing to let emerging starlets move on to top clubs before.

It remains to be seen if this happens with Leaburn, though it will be hoped that he can stay onboard beyond this winter.