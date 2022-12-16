Blackburn Rovers will sanction winter exits for four first-team players

Blackburn Rovers are ready to let Dilan Markanday, Joe Rankin-Costello, Tayo Edun and Aynsley Pears leave on loan this winter, Lancs Live has revealed.

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has a good chance to streamline his squad in the January transfer window.

While he’s made good use of the depth at Ewood Park and even dipped into the youth academy, there are a string of first-team players who have seen next to no action in the 2022/23 campaign to date.

Among them are former Spurs forward Markanday, academy graduate Rankin-Costello, versatile ace Edun and back-up ‘keeper Pears.

Now, with the January window on the horizon, Lancs Live has issued an update on the out of favour quartet.

They state that Blackburn Rovers will listen to loan offers for all four players this winter in a bid to give them game time away from Ewood Park. U21s duo Louie Annesley and Sam Burns could also head out on temporary deals.

Best for all?

None of Markanday, Rankin-Costello, Edun or Pears have seen the game time they require so far this season.

They’re all 24 or under as well, so it’s important that they get senior minutes rather than in the U21s or in cup competitions. All four have got valuable attributes that could be of value elsewhere too, so it will be hoped it shouldn’t be too hard to find them clubs for the rest of the season.

Markanday arrived from Spurs in January as a top prospect and he’ll still be hopeful of senior breakthrough at Ewood Park. That ship might’ve sailed for Rankin-Costello, but his versatility could make him a valuable asset in League One or Two.

Edun is another versatile talent who has proven his ability in the third-tier, so he could be a handy addition this winter. As for Pears, he’s spent much of his career to date as a no.2, but the ex-Middlesbrough man has always made a decent impression when called upon.