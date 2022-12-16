‘A definite cause for concern’ – Preston North End v QPR prediction: The72

Preston North End host QPR in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Neil Critchley takes his new QPR side to Deepdale on Saturday, in what will be his first game in charge of the club.

And his side go into this one in some terrible form having lost their last four Championship fixtures now, with the last being a 3-0 defeat at home to Burnley.

Preston meanwhile made a resounding return to Championship action last weekend, thumping neighbours Blackburn Rovers 4-1 at Ewood Park.

The Lilywhites have won four of their last five and sit in 6th place of the table ahead of this weekend, with QPR in 9th.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for the game…

Luke Phelps

“QPR’s form is a definite cause for concern. But with a new head coach in place, they can start to regain their footing in the Championship and get their play-off push back on track.

“Critchley is an experienced coach and I think he’ll do well for QPR. But a trip to an in-form Preston is a really tough opening game for the new R’s boss.

“Preston are flying at the minute and optimism will be rife after their emphatic win over Blackburn last time out.

“Given the fact that it’s Critchley’s first game and that the QPR players will be raring for a win in front of their new boss, I’m expecting a cagey and close affair, with perhaps one goal being enough to nick it.

“Right now though, I’m feeling like this could be a draw.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 1-1 QPR

James Ray

“Preston come into this intriguing clash in a strong positive having won four of their last five Championship games, and with QPR really stuck in a rut, they will be hopeful of picking up an important win here.

“However, the R’s are now under the management of Neil Critchley and he’ll be determined to get his reign off to a good start.

“While it’s one of football’s biggest cliche’s, the new manager bounce is real, and it could give QPR the boost their need to stop the rot and pick up an impressive victory against some fellow play-off hopefuls here.

“Preston are prone to a slip up at home and with Critchley now onboard, I’ll back the visitors to pick up a big win.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 1-2 QPR