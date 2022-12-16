3 midfielders Watford could realistically sign in January after Bilic transfer priority emerges

Slaven Bilic has Watford sat in 5th after 22 games as they push for promotion from the Championship.

This is despite the Hornets boasting a below-par midfield that lacks any technical ability or mobility. Any result Bilic’s men have mustered has come as a result of their strong attacking talent.

To make matters worse, an injury crisis leaves Watford down to just Tom Dele-Bashiru and incoming free agent Leandro Bacuna in the middle of the park.

Canadian talent Ismael Kone will also be available from January but the Hornets’ midfield is still lacking in certain areas and the following three players could rectify this:

Gustavo Hamer

Coventry City’s midfield maestro has been impressive since his arrival from PEC Zwolle in 202o. Hamer is an excellent progressive midfielder and has been imperative to the Sky Blues’ continuous improvement.

Watford’s midfield has lacked an orchestrator this season, resulting in very slow and uninspiring sideways passing, but Hamer has the passing range to make them a more positive side.

The 25-year-old Dutchman is also very capable defensively due to his positional awareness and his use of his physicality.

Coventry are gunning for the play-offs and could be reluctant to part ways with an integral member of their squad. However, Hamer’s current contract expires at the end of next season and with the financial uncertainty surrounding the club, the Sky Blues could be forced to sell.

Cameron Brannagan

Oxford United’s star man has been on the list of numerous Championship clubs over recent years. The 26-year-old looked set for a move to Blackpool in the summer before a surprising turn of events saw him sign a new three-year deal at the Kassam Stadium.

The Englishman is known for his ability to receive the ball from deep, drive forward and play the type of diagonal pass that the likes of Ismaila Sarr and Ken Sema could make good use of. His desire to collect the ball would make him a breath of fresh air in the Hornets’ midfield.

What could make Brannagan an even bigger asset is his penalty-taking expertise: he has taken seven spot-kicks for the U’s, converting six of these, including four in one game against Gillingham. Watford have missed two of their three penalties this season.

Oxford United sit 16th in League One and it seems inevitable that Brannagan will get his chance in the second tier before long.

Etienne Camara

French youngster Camara has burst onto the scene for Huddersfield Town this season, making 13 league appearances so far in his debut campaign. The 19-year-old has shown great composure in the middle of the park with his pass selection, knowing when to progress and when to keep it simple.

Camara shields the back four effectively and at 6’3″ is a very dominant midfielder both aerially and in ground duels.

The Terrirs sit bottom of the league and a club chasing promotion could prove an attractive proposition for a player of Camara’s quality.